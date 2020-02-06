All the Times Zendaya Won Fashion Week With Her Fierce Style

Zendaya has quickly become one of the most fashionable stars in the world.

In the past year alone, the Euphoria actress has been serving major fashion looks, with the help from her stylist pal, Law Roach. So, when it comes time for fashion week, we can't wait to see Zendaya front row at all of the shows. Whether she's wearing a gorgeous designer dress, or striking a pose in a pantsuit, Zendaya always delivers an iconic style moment for her fans.

In addition to attending fashion shows, Zendaya has also collaborated on her own collections. It was just a few months ago that the actress debuted her latest collection with Tommy Hilfiger. The collab premiered at New York Fashion Week in Sept. 2019, delighting fans of the Disney alum.

"So much gratitude to everyone who helped make me and @luxurylaw visions a reality," Zendaya wrote on Instagram in September after the collab debut. "Thank you @thomasjhilfiger for your guidance and trust, you promised me creative freedom and support and delivered in the most beautiful way."