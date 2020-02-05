Gayle King Stirs Controversy After Asking Lisa Leslie About Kobe Bryant's Rape Case

Gayle King is drawing criticism after questioning the legacy of the late Kobe Bryantin a new interview.

The CBS This Morning host sat down with WNBA player Lisa Leslie on Tuesday to discuss the tragic loss of Kobe, Gianna Bryant and seven others who died in a helicopter crash two weeks ago. At first, the two women talked about the many accomplishments of the Lakers player and Lisa's friendship with him, but conversation soon turned to allegations of rape leveled against Bryant in the early 2000s. Gayle asked, "It's been said that his legacy is complicated because of a sexual assault charge which was dismissed in 2003, 2004. Is it complicated for you, as a woman, as a WNBA player?"

"It's not complicated for me at all," Leslie responded. She added that while other male basketball players tried to get her to play wing-man for them, Kobe was "not the kind of guy" who would do that. "Kobe, he was never like that."