Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill Get Into Vicious Twitter Feud Over Domestic Violence Claim

As the old saying goes, "Where there was fire, ashes remain." Or in this case, receipts remain.

Former couple Nicki Minajand Meek Mill have started off Wednesday with a vicious Twitter feud, airing out each other's dirty laundry and making serious claims about domestic violence.

According to The Shade Room, the 32-year-old "Going Bad" rapper posted a picture on Instagram of Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty, poking fun at the way he was dressed. Once Nicki "stepped into the shade room" and saw Meek's post, she tweeted a picture of the rapper on his phone and wrote, "Trigger fingers turn to #TwitterFingers bad built face a-- obsessed with the Queen."

She followed that by writing that Meek has been "tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but was blocked [...] Move on."

Nicki also cited the recent encounter in Los Angeles, Calif. where Nicki and her husband were recorded getting into a screaming match at a store with Meek.

Before making the same claims on Twitter, the 37-year-old "Good Form" rapper took to Instagram to call Meek a "clown" and she also wrote, "#TwitterFingers beat women, scared of men."