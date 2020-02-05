The First Trailer For Chris Rock's Saw Reboot Spiral Will Haunt You Forever

Do you want to play a game?

On Wednesday, the first trailer for Chris Rock's upcoming film Spiral: From The Book of Saw debuted—and it looks like it's going to be a wild ride.

Described as a re-imagining of the Saw franchise, this horror-thriller follows Rock's character Detective Zeke Banks and his rookie partner William Schenk (played by Max Minghella) as they try to solve a string of murders being carried out by a twisted mastermind. As Banks gets closer to the truth, he discovers that the investigation is linked to something eerily similar from the city's gruesome past and he finds himself at the center of the killer's sadistic game.

In the official teaser for the film, we see Rock suit up and spring into action once he gets word of a slain officer. "Whoever did this has another motive," the comedian says in a voice over. "They're targeting cops."