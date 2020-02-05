Go Inside Sophia Bush's 1950s Hollywood Hills Bungalow Home

It's Extreme Home Makeover: Sophia Bush Edition!

The One Tree Hill alum and star of the upcoming Disney+ series Love Simon has been renovating a 1,600-square-foot 1950s Hollywood Hills bungalow, with the help of interior designer Jake Alexander, contractor Orie Prince and landscaper John Alden Sharp. Bush and her midcentury home are featured in the March 2020 issue of ELLE Decor magazine, on newsstands now.

"Restoring this house and bringing it back to its midcentury splendor has been such a joy," the actress told the outlet, in comments posted online on Wednesday.

Bush was more than familiar with the neighborhood, as she lived next door to her new property for years.

"Whenever I was at my kitchen sink in the morning, I'd wave to my neighbor who was at hers," she told ELLE Decor last June. "Our houses sat side by side in this little nook in the canyon. I made a vow that someday, when she was ready to sell, I'd try to buy it from her, reconnect the land and make a little urban farm out of it. She loved that idea. And now it's happening."