Whitney Cummings Has A Very Important PSA About Valentine’s Day Gifts

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Feb. 5, 2020 9:17 AM
Fear not, Whitney Cummings is here to make sure you have the perfect Valentine's Day!
The hilarious comedian stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show this week to sit down with Kelly Clarkson and share her thoughts on how people across the country can make sure they don't mess up their Valentine's Day. Yes, she's mostly talking to the men! "Valentine's Day is coming up very soon," she shared. "I feel like every year guys screw it up." She joked before pointing out a few men in the crowd so she knew exactly who she was talking to.
"So I have some ideas for guys that are watching the show that want some advice," she said before being hilarious startled by the show band who was attempting to provide backup music for her moment. After a hilariously awkward recovery, the funny lady continued with her holiday tips and tricks for the audience.
"Advice for the guys. You ready goatee in the back," she joked with a male audience member in the crowd. "If you're buying ladies a gift for Valentine's Day, get a gift card. I know, it's impersonal. Get a gift card. I promise you, I promise you, it will be less of a fight than buying something in the wrong size."
Her next tip will probably help save a lot of relationships from ending this year. "If you're buying something for your girlfriend of two or more years and decide to buy her jewelry, that's not an engagement ring, I suggest you give her that jewelry box wearing a helmet, because you're about to get concussed, sir. God speed."
Good luck to all the happy couples this Valentine's Day!
