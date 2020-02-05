Jessica Simpson Wishes She Signed a Prenup Before Marrying Nick Lachey

This, we swear, we didn't see coming.

On Wednesday, Jessica Simpson opened up about her 2006 divorce from Nick Lachey on The Dr. Oz Show. Proving once again that she's an open book, the singer admitted that there was one thing she would have done differently when marrying the former boy bander: Sign a prenuptial agreement.

"I wish I would have signed a prenup," she told Dr. Oz. "And that's the funny thing is that Nick wanted me to sign a prenup, but I was, like, so offended."

Explaining that her naivety and strong love for Nick clouded her judgement, Jessica continued, "I was like, ‘We're going to be together for the rest of our lives. We're saying our vows to God and in front of all of our family and friends. Like, this never gonna end.' And, we didn't sign a prenup."

This wasn't the only bombshell from the interview. After sharing her one regret from her divorce, the "Public Affair" singer revealed that the two do not have a relationship as of now.