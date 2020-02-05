Bebe Rexha Slams Billboard Hot 100 and Radio Shows for Lack of Female Representation

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
No matter what the music charts say, you can't stop the girl—just ask Bebe Rexha.
The Grammy-nominated songstress, known as much for her willingness to speak up publicly about inequality as she is for her hits, took to Twitter to draw some attention to a recent tweet from the Billboard Charts account. The tweet listed the "Most #Hot100 entries of 2020, so far," with names including Mac Miller, Eminem, the Jonas Brothers and Ed Sheeran. In fact, as she pointed out, of the 12 names on the list, only one—Camila Cabello—was a female artist.
"Man man man man man woman man man man man man," Rexha tweeted. "Thank god for Camilla. I'm like yes a female."
"Don't come to me saying women should make better music," the star continued. "They need to get fair playlist on streaming and radio. You have Ariana [Grande], Halsey, Dua [Lipa], Demi [Lovato] so many more incredible females...Rosalia, Taylor [Swift], Camilla [sic] [Cabello], Cardi..... on and on and on." Rexha also retweeted mentions of Selena Gomez, Normani and Lady Gaga.
The artist looked on the bright side. "So many dope female artists right now," she tweeted. "I'm excited for 2020."
Once again, Rexha has proven she won't stand for injustice toward women in the industry. Back in August ahead of her 30th birthday, she spoke out on social media against an unnamed male music executive who allegedly told her "that I was getting too old and that my brand was 'confusing.' Because... I'm a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram and that's not what female songwriters are suppose to do, especially for my age. I'm 29."
At the time she added, "I'm fed up with being put in a box. I make my own rules. I'm tired of women getting labeled as 'hags' when they get old and guys get labeled as sexy with age."
In honor of her golden birthday, she pledged not to "lie about my age or sing songs that I feel will sell better because they sound 'younger.'" She told followers, "I'm gonna celebrate my age because you know what, I'm wiser, I'm stronger and TRUST ME I'm a much better lover than I was 10 years ago."
"There's no age that you can't be be sexy," she tweeted. "Im not scared to speak out. Especially if it's my truth."
And, that's not all. Rexha also practices the female support that she preaches by hosting an annual "Women in Harmony" brunch, where women in the music business can unite.
"We cried together. We laughed together. We fight together. We love together. I am so proud of all these incredible and talented women for showing up and sharing their stories at the 3rd annual Women In Harmony Brunch," the star wrote on Instagram over the weekend. "Doesn't matter if you are or aren't in the music business, supporting other women is so important. A text, a phone call, even an Instagram comment, it all matters. Spread your love and lets make room for other women at the table."
