Angie Kent Reveals Her First Routine on Dancing With The Stars 2020

Let the battle for the coveted mirror ball trophy begin.

Australia's favourite Bachelorette Angie Kent is trading in her ugg boots for dancing shoes on the latest season of Dancing With The Stars. Having won hearts everywhere with her quick-wit on Gogglebox and no-holds-barred attitude on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, the small-screen queen is now ready to take on her biggest challenge yet: not being herself.

"Everything else I have done has just been good old Angie," admits the If You Don't Laugh You'll Cry author. "This next adventure is so much more overwhelming for me because I have a character; I love to entertain as myself, but this time I'm a different character every week. Depending on how long I stay for of course!"

Before the reality royal went into rehearsal lockdown, we caught up with her to discuss all things strictly ballroom. Forget about the roses, just save the last dance for us!