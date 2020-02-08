Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker's Valentine's Day Gift Ideas Are Couple Goals

Getty Images/E! Illustration
by Emily Spain | Sat., Feb. 8, 2020 4:00 AM
Brace yourselves ladies and gentlemen: Valentine's Day is right around the corner.
But don't worry because Empire's Nicole Ari Parker and Station 19's Boris Kodjoe have you covered when it comes to finding the perfect gift! The married couple shared their top presents for a love-filled gift guide exclusively with E! News.
The Hollywood duo, who met on the set of Showtime's Soul Food, are #CoupleGoals especially when it comes to integrating health and wellness into your relationship. Among their gift suggestions is KOFIT, their health and fitness app. The family-minded app requires just five minutes of your day and includes a variety of workouts, nutrition tips and meditation.
Since the couple just got back from a family trip to Ghana, we'd say they know how to travel! For the woman (or dude) in your life that's always on-the-go, these two have some suggestions. Scroll down to explore all of their picks before the big day arrives.
"One of my FAVE new gifts are NUDIES earth friendly SEXY DISPOSABLE UNDIES!!!! They are amaaazing if you go on vacay with your hunny for V-Day and want to pack light!" Nicole gushed to us.
"Whether your friends could use a custom tux or business suit, a gift card for World of Alfa always fits the bill," Boris suggested. "I love their design features and the fact that I can get a high quality custom suit for under $500."
"I ALWAYS give the @TheGymwrap to friends on Valentines Day," Nicole shared with us. "It is great way to support them or your partner on their fitness journey! There are so many happy, bright, new colors and sizes. After you land on your getaway, take a power walk or a hike together and the sweat won't ruin your eyeliner when they propose on top of the mountain."
"Lomar Farms is a family owned bee conservation in Upstate New York. Their products are yummy and for a good cause!" Nicole shared.
"I'm in love with perfume!!!! I recently tried the new MeMo Paris line at Bergdorf Goodman...sensual long lasting scents that make you swoon...and it's made by a husband and wife team so you know they know about LOVE!" Nicole gushed.
"Everybody loves a facial that really does what it promises!" Nicole shared with us. "When I'm in New York City, I treat myself to Daphne Spa for an incredible skin glow and in Los Angeles, I go to THIBIANT for full decadence." And if you're outside of the area, there's always Soothe, which comes to you.
"Shea Butter Like Whoa is an amazing company that makes shea butter products for the whole family and the whole body. Stay moisturized this Valentine's Day," Nicole stressed.
"A KOFIT membership is always a great gift for friends who are committed to getting healthier and stronger a little bit every day in the new year and need some inspiration to get going," Boris shared with us after showing off a workout on Daily Pop.
"A new vegan leather tote bag handmade in New York City by Stone Hubbard Bags is currently on my list. Couture crafted in soft supple materials...they are a MUST HAVE," Nicole shared with E! News.
