Brad Pitt, Laura Dern and More Best Dressed Stars From the '90s Oscars

If the '90s taught us anything, it's that trends may come and go, but talent stays the same.

Viewers may not see slinky, spaghetti-strapped dresses on the 2020 Oscars red carpet, but there will definitely be more than a few familiar faces. In the 20-years since the '90s, Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Kathy Bates and more stars continue to be mainstays on the awards circuit—during Bates, Hanks and Pitt's careers they've been to the Academy Awards at least five-times each, whether it be as a nominee or a presenter.

And other critically acclaimed stars will be there as well, including Diane Keaton, Sigourney Weaver and Steve Martin, who are set to present for the various categories and big moments.

All in all, Sunday night's event promises to be a glamorous affair filled with star sightings, reunions and heartfelt moments. And, as always, the Best Original Song nominees will be performing their songs, as well as Grammy-winner Billie Eilishwho is speculated to be performing her new song for the Bond movie on the Dolby theater stage.