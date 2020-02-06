The Best Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts

Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
by Carly Milne | Thu., Feb. 6, 2020
The day of love is upon us! You've made your dinner plans, ordered flowers, bought your gifts, and... wait, you haven't bought your gifts yet?!
Fret not—we've got you! Whether life just got in the way or you just didn't know what to get, we scoured the internet to find good Valentine's Day gifts that will ship to you fast, so you don't wind up in hot water on Cupid's big day. From luxuriously satiny robes to intoxicating scents (and intoxicating cocktail recipes) to good, old-fashioned Valentine's Day cards like the ones you used to give to classmates when you were a kid, there's a little something for everyone on this last-minute gift list.
Shop our picks below, and prepare to be struck by Cupid's arrow! Your beloved is going to love whatever you get them.
Wrap your heart's desire in romance with this satin robe, sporting lacy details at the sleeve and hem for a flirty little touch. Not only is it one size fits most and comes in a luxuriously long length for added drama, but it's easy to clean if you get chocolate on it. Just hand wash in warm or cold water, and voila!
Just because you're all grown up doesn't mean you shouldn't give out classic V Day cards! This pack is full of cuteness, and more than enough animal puns to suit your sense of humor. Choose from a selection of 48 cards with sayings like, "I Turtely Love You" and "Will You Be My Significant Otter?", send one to your beloved, and watch the romance fly.
Candles can definitely set a romantic mood, but this one from Voluspa comes with the added bonus of being a decorative piece all on its own, thanks to its embossed glass bowl. And the scent? An intoxicating blend of persimmon and copal, mixing bright citrus with intimate sweet smokiness for a unique bouquet that's both accessible and mysterious.
True, you could give your beloved a bottle of wine to celebrate your union. Or, you could go the next level and mix up a cocktail from one of the recipes in this book. With names like The Cupid's Bow and The Scarlet Kiss relying on ingredients like fruit, apple brandy, sparkling Prosecco and more, it's safe to say after-dinner drinks—and Valentine's Day—will never be the same.
Special Valentine's Day drinks deserve special stemware, which is where these champagne flutes from Kate Spade New York come in. Made of break-resistant glass with a gold emblem of two hearts pierced by an arrow, these would be the perfect addition to a romantic evening. (And we promise not to tell if you use them for a libation other than champagne...)
Look, we get it: love can be hard sometimes. But maybe it doesn't have to be, with the insights offered from this book by Linda Goodman. Featuring a guide to astrological compatibility, you and yours can learn about your chances for romantic success, happiness, and how to navigate relationships based on both of your zodiac signs. Consider it a romantic road map!
If red is the color of romance, then red lipstick is the color for kissing. Paint your beloved's pucker with this rousing red from YSL, with ingredients comprised of 65% oils to nourish lips, and gorgeous color that paints pouts with a unique all-around glow. Don't worry if a little gets on your collar! Consider it a compliment.
What's a more romantic gift than a beautiful bottle of perfume? Especially one that smells as good as Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb! With a blend of jasmine, tea, bergamot, rose, freesia, orchid, musk and patchouli, it's the perfect balance of flirty floral notes and intimate woodsy depth. Plus, the bottle itself is a work of art.
Sure, you could give a standard necklace or ring or some other kind of jeweled trinket for a V Day gift. Or, you could gift something they're really going to love in this metal Apple Watch band, combining pink and rose gold for a striking and fashionable statement piece. It's compatible with versions one through three, and it's made of stainless steel, so you know it's built to last.
