Say Hello to Lea Michele's Fresh Valentine's Day Gift Guide

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Got a song in your heart this Valentine's Day? Us too, which is why we were filled with glee when Lea Michele shared her gifts picks exclusively with E! News.

"It's really the thought that counts with any gift giving, so think of something they might really enjoy," says Lea. "And if you're stuck then find something you can do together like making dinner or a cooking class or sharing a great bottle of wine!"

The actress, singer, and author believes every day should be Valentine's Day because it's the perfect excuse to have a special day with your special someone. From quality cashmere pieces to luxurious sunglasses to personalized jewelry, there's no doubt Lea knows how to make the loved ones in her life feel special. Our favorite? Ordering a manicure or hair and makeup session from Glamsquad for a night out on the town, of course.

Check out Lea's picks below.