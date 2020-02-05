Red Carpet Rookies No More: Look Back at the 2020 Nominees' Oscars Debuts

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Feb. 5, 2020 3:00 AM
It's almost time for the 2020 Oscars.
Hollywood's biggest stars are set to gather at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday to celebrate the work of their peers.
Joker is the most-nominated film of the night with a total of 11 nods. However, The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood follow closely behind with 10 nominations each.
There are also a few first-time nominees this year. Scarlett Johansson is one of them. In fact, she's a contender in not one, but two categories. She's up for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in Marriage Story and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in Jojo Rabbit. Cynthia Erivo is another first-time nominee. If she takes home the trophy, she'll secure the highly coveted EGOT status.
Other nominees, however, have gone for Oscars gold before. Al Pacino, for instance, has been nominated a total of nine times throughout his career. He's currently in the running for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in The Irishman.
Whether they're hoping to hear their name called for the first time or accepting another statuette, the nominees can expect the 92nd annual Academy Awards to be an unforgettable evening. So, let's celebrate by taking a trip down memory lane and looking back at their first-ever Oscars appearance.
Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
By the time Pacino attended his first Academy Awards in 1974, he had already secured two Oscar nominations. That year, he was nominated for playing Frank Serpico in Serpico. He had also received a nod for portraying Michael Corleone in The Godfather in 1973. He's now up for his ninth Oscar nomination for his performance in The Irishman.
Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Hopkins attended his first Academy Awards in 1976; however, it would be over a decade before he received his first nomination for his performance in The Silence of the Lambs. Still, it was worth the wait. The Dr. Hannibal Lecter star ended up taking home the trophy in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category in 1992. He just received his fifth Oscar nomination for his performance in The Two Popes.
Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
The first time Hanks attended the Academy Awards was in 1987. While he wasn't a nominee, he didn't have to wait long to receive his first nod. He was nominated in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category for his performance in Big in 1989. He just received his sixth Oscar nomination. He's a contender in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category for his portrayal of Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.
Laura Luongo/Liaison
Pesci attended the Academy Awards for the first time in 1991. That year, he took home the trophy in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category for his performance in Good Fellas. He's now in the running in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category for his performance in The Irishman.
KMazur/WireImage
Bates went for that Oscars gold right from the start. When she attended the award show for the first time in 1991, she took home the trophy in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category for her performance in Misery. She's now up for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in Richard Jewell.
Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock
When Dern made her Oscars debut in 1992, she was up in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category for her performance in Rambling Rose. She's now an Oscar contender for the third time for her supporting role in Marriage Story.
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1992 was the year Pitt first stepped foot on the Oscars red carpet. He's since received four acting nominations and three producer nominations. He's currently in the running in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category for his performance in Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood.
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Banderas attended the Oscars for the first time in 1992. Now, the Pain and Glory star is hitting the red carpet as a first-time nominee.
Barry King/WireImage
When DiCaprio attended his first Academy Awards in 1994, he was a nominee in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category for his role in What's Eating Gilbert Grape. He's since received six acting nominations and one producing nomination. He's currently a contender in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category for his performance in Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood.
SGranitz/WireImage
In 1999, Zellweger attended the Academy Awards for the first time. She was nominated for her first Oscar three years later. Now, she's in the running for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in Judy.
Bei/Shutterstock
Theron attended the Academy Awards for the first time in 2000. She won her first Oscar in 2004 for her role in Monster and is going for the gold once again for her lead role in Bombshell.
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images
Johansson made her dazzling Oscars debut in 2004. Now, she's up for her first Academy Awards. The A-lister is a nominee in both the Best Actress in a Leading Role category for her performance in Marriage Story and in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category for her performance in Jojo Rabbit.
SGranitz/WireImage
Phoenix may have been an Oscar newbie when he hit the red carpet for the first time in 2001, but now he's a pro. The Joker star is a nominee in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category, making this his fourth nomination in his career so far.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ronan graced the Oscars red carpet for the first time in 2008 when she was nominated for her supporting role in Atonement. This year, she's up for her fourth Oscar nomination and is hoping to take home the trophy for her lead role in Little Women.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Robbie attended the Oscars for the first time in 2014. She then received her first nomination in 2018 for her lead role in I, Tonya. Now, she's hoping to take home her first trophy for her supporting role in Bombshell.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Erivo made her stunning Oscars debut in 2017. The star enters this year's big show as a first-time nominee for her lead role in Harriet. She's also up for Best Original Song. If she takes home a trophy, she'll secure EGOT status.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Driver went to the Oscars for the first time last year when he was nominated for his supporting role in BlacKkKlansman. Now, he's hoping to win big for his lead role in Marriage Story.
Good luck to all the nominees!
