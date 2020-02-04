Kailyn Lowry Is Pregnant: Look Back at the Teen Mom Star's Sweet Family Photos

Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fourth child.

The Teen Mom star shared the big news via Instagram on Tuesday.

"We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" Lowry wrote on the social network in part of the post. "I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"

While the 27-year-old celebrity didn't reveal too many details about the birth plan, she did state her intent to have a home birth. She also joked she's "going for the starting five" in terms of how many kids she hopes to have.

Lowry is already the proud parent to three children: Isaac (10), Lincoln (6) and Lux (2). Fans have watched the kiddos grow up on the MTV series and experience several major milestones.