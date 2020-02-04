Meghan Trainor Recalls Having a "Mental Breakdown" In the Middle of An Interview

She's pulling back the curtain.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 about her new album TREAT MYSELF, Meghan Trainor details the exciting and at times very difficult journey she's been through in the last few years since hitting it big in the music world. The musician remembers a time in her life when everything was going exactly how she wanted it to, but the pressure was almost too much for the young star to handle.

The singer recalled an interview with Gayle King where things took a turn for the worse and she had a breakdown. "So, after Thank You, which, which was my last album, that was my thank you for all that, all my dreams coming true. Literally, every single one I ever had, thank you so much. And after that album I met the love of my life. Everything was great," she explained. "And I had vocal problems 'cause I was working too much. I finally collapsed physically and emotionally. I had like a mental breakdown and I had panic attacks live on television with Gayle King."