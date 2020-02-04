Jessica Simpson's Memoir Bombshells: Nick Lachey Divorce, Johnny Knoxville "Emotional Affair" and More

2. She Slept With Nick After Filing for Divorce: Months after filing for divorce from Lachey, Simpson recalls watching a documentary about Lachey's upcoming album, which had songs about her. In the doc, Simpson writes, Lachey "mentioned that the door was still open" for them to get back together. Simpson says she felt "so exposed." She also watched his Making the Video special on MTV for his song, "What's Left of Me," which featured his now-wife, Vanessa Lachey. Simpson writes that she was "mad" but felt the need to "fix him." So she called Lachey and asked him to meet her at her house. While there, Lachey played his new album for her.

After hearing the album, which had "cruel" lines about her, Simpson writes that she felt "manipulated."

"I felt manipulated into some revenge fantasy, but I had put myself in this situation," Simpson says. "I didn't know any other way to make it better, so I slept with him."

Simpson adds that when Lachey walked out the door, she knew she wouldn't see him again.