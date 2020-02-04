Shannen Doherty and More Cancer Survivors Who Continue to Inspire

Shannen Doherty is ready to beat cancer once again.

On Tuesday morning's Good Morning America, the actress shared a difficult health update for her fans and followers.

"It's going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I have stage 4," she revealed on the morning show. "My cancer came back and that's why I'm here."

In 2015, Shannen revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. But in April 2017, the actress announced that she was in remission.

"We only live once, Snoopy," a photo on Shannen's Instagram read after the news was revealed today. "Wrong! We only die once. We live every day!"

According to the BH90210 star, she has been privately battling the disease for more than a year while filming the popular reboot. "It's a hard one because I thought when I finally do come out I would have worked 16 hours a day and people can look at that and say, 'Oh my God, she can work and other people with stage 4 can work,'" Shannen continued. "Our life doesn't end the minute we get that diagnosis. We still have some living to do."