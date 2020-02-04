Go Inside Jenna Dewan's Cozy California Home With Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan has a baby on the way—and a beautiful house to bring the little one home to.

The famed pro dancer teamed up with designer Erin Fetherston and AllModern, an e-tailer for modern furniture, to furnish her "dream home" with boyfriend Steve Kazee. "Officially done 'nesting; now, thanks to @allmodern and my talented friend, designer @erinfetherston! We just moved into our dream home and needed to furnish it FAST, so @allmodern was the perfect partner - a lot of stuff ships in just 2 days!" the star wrote on Instagram.

In photos of the finished home, fans can see Dewan's "warm, calm, chic" interior style come to fruition in nearly every detail of the design aesthetic, from the neutral tones used throughout to the array of textured pillows, rugs and blankets that just scream cozy. "In Jenna's case, they wanted the home to be as cozy as possible so I wanted to create areas throughout the home to foster intimacy and togetherness," Fetherston told AllModern.

Considering Dewan told AllModern her favorite way to spend time at home is by "cuddling with family and sharing in good conversations," there's plenty of space to do that in this house, whether it be on the beloved green velvet couch in the living room or on one of the many white outdoor couches by the pool.