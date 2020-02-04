Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Kailyn Lowry is ready to expand her family in 2020.

The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram on Tuesday morning and announced she is expecting her fourth child.

"We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy," Kailyn shared on social media. "This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way! @Peanut has been an amazing support for me since I found out I was pregnant again. Going through nausea and morning sickness while trying to keep the news a secret can be quite isolating. There are so many helpful threads on the app from other women who have been through it too."

The MTV reality star shared, "It's always reassuring to know you're not alone. Whether you're already a mom, pregnant, or trying to conceive, I really recommend you join the @peanut community. It's an amazing space to build friendships, find support and learn from other women at a similar stage in life. There's nothing like support from other women to get you through."