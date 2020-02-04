Robert Pattinson Is the World's Most Beautiful Man According to Science

Science is Team Edward.

In October 2019, U.K. outlet the Daily Mail reported that Bella Hadid had been "declared the most beautiful woman in the world." And now, Robert Pattinson has been declared the "most handsome man."

As Daily Mail writes, the Batman star's "eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were measured against other celebrities and came closest to the ancient Greeks' idea of perfection." That idea of perfection is determined by using The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, a technique believed to be used by painters in the European Renaissance.

Since its creation, scientists have developed a mathematical formula "to help explain what makes a person beautiful." And that formula produces a percentage that determines how close to "perfection" someone's face is. Pattinson, according to this formula, came in at 92.15 percent.

In addition to the Twilight star, the list of the world's "most handsome" men is comprised of nine other celebrities.