Will Arnett Almost Made A Vitamin Vaping Line For Kids

Will Arnett and Jimmy Kimmel are good buds, so an appearance from the BoJack Horseman star on Jimmy Kimmel Live was bound to be hilarious.

And hilarious, it was, as the two stars trolled each other all throughout Arnett's appearance on Monday night's episode. The two went into, as Kimmel described it, "an inside joke hole," during which the Arrested Development alum dished on his house and his idea for a vape company.

As Kimmel teased, "Tell me about your Super Bowl experience yesterday in your prefabricated home." Giving his friend a devious grin, Arnett replied, "You never miss an opportunity."

As the host was beside himself with laughter, Arnett explained to the audience, "There are two things that get Jimmy, you ready? One is that I live in a prefabricated home that was built in a day. It kills him 'cause he knows it took three years. The other is that I was gonna start a vape company."