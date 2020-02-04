The Touching Way LeBron James Will Honor Gianna Bryant and His Own Daughter at the NBA All-Star Game

Take a seat because this will hit you right in the heart.

With the NBA All-Star game approaching on Feb. 16, LeBron Jamesis set to serve as a team captain. Following the tragic news of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's death, the NBA has planned to have each team for the All-Star game don either #24, the number Bryant sported during his basketball career, or #2, the number his late 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant wore. Gianna, who James referred to as his "niece," and seven others also died in the January helicopter crash.

Per a Los Angeles Times report, James opted for his team to wear #2. As for the reason behind his choice, the fellow Los Angeles Laker reportedly responded with a single word, "Zhuri." Zhuri is the name of his 5-year-old only daughter.

During Friday's pre-game tribute to the basketball icon at the Staples Center, James, who last spoke to Bryant the morning of his death, scrapped his pre-written remarks and spoke from the heart as he honored his beloved friend.