Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Make First Public Appearance Since Co-Star Drama

All appears to be well between Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel.

Last night, the married couple made a public appearance together at The Sinner season three premiere in Los Angeles, marking their slow but steady return to the spotlight following the public drama with Timberlake's Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainright.

Biel, who starred in The Sinner's first season and is now one of the show's producers, walked the premiere's red carpet solo and met up with Timberlake inside the event, where they posed for photos.

The 7th Heaven alum looked as dapper as ever in a black and white plaid blazer, white button-up blouse, black pencil skirt, black pumps and dangling earrings. Her hair was styled in a sleek, loose bun on top of her head. Timberlake opted for a similar pattern, although his navy blue plaid suit was more subtle than his wife's blazer.

The pair looked as happy as ever in the photos, so it seems as if they have worked through their struggles.