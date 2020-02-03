Get Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl Beauty Look

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
by Jake Thompson | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020
There's no denying that Jennifer Lopez was radiant during Sunday night's Super Bowl Halftime Show. From her voluminous hair to her intricate choreography, not only did the Hustlers superstar hit every mark, she left us wanting more. Specifically: how to get that signature J.Lo glow.
Lucky for us, celebrity makeup artist Scott Barnes shared all the products he used to create the Latin icon's beauty look for the big night. From a highlighter gel eye crayon to falsetto eyelashes to his namesake bronzing body shimmer lotion, we've got the tips, tricks and touchdowns so you can achieve this glimmering look at home.
Check out his makeup breakdown below.
If you want your eyeliner to score major makeup goals like Jennifer's, Scott used the boldest black eyeliner in the hue Blacquer in her lash line and extended the line out to elongate her eye. These high-performance crayons deliver intense color (available in a variety of fun shades), are waterproof and last for 12 hours.
To achieve Jennifer's eyeshadow, look no further than Scott's Snatural palette! He flushed out her eyes with the help of the shades "Foxy" and "Femme" to create a crease. To deepen the crease, shape the eye, and smoke out the lower lash line, he used the shades "Boudoir" and "Brickhouse," followed by "Sin" to deepen the outer corner of her eyes.
In order to blend all these eyeshadow hues together perfectly, Scott used his very own branded 62 brush. This small—yet impactful brush has often been dubbed "the brush" due to its popular blending application reputation (as well as it's oh-so-soft bristles).
One of the final steps in making Jennifer's eyes pop from the 50-yard line, Scott used his Pumped Up Mascara. This mascara is one people swear by because its mega moisturizing, has a glossy black finish and its an all day waterproof miracle.
To complete the global superstar's cat eye, Scott added these luscious Bianca eyelashes. The criss cross shape will give you an overall wispy effect that's perfect for when you're centerstage.
To obtain that signature J.Lo glow, Scott applied this Marc Jacobs bronzer to her forehead, cheekbones and jawline, which gave her a warm deep bronze effect. This micro-fine powder blend will effortlessly give you a flawless matte finish that looks great on every skin tone.
To deepen Jennifer's contour and keep the contrast on stage, Scott used his namesake 66 Brush. The thickness and tail-like hair texture on this brush aid in fine tuning and blending contour really quickly.
To define the Hustlers' nose, Scott mixed this terracotta bronze with his Sculpting and Contour Palette. This micro-fine powder blend will flawlessly give you an effort-free matte finish that looks great on every skin tone.
To sculpt J.Lo's nose, Scott mixed this Sculpting and Contour Palette with the Marc Jacobs Beauty O!Mega Bronzer Perfect Tan in Tantric. The variety of shades offers the most flexibility when creating whatever contour look you are aspiring to achieve.
To complete Jennifer's illustrious look, Scott applied ample amounts of his original body bling lotion to her chest and arms. This product instantly gives your skin that sun-kissed glow and a shimmery radiance without having to resort to self-tanner.
