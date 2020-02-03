Why Billie Eilish Can Finally Understand Britney Spears' 2007 Breakdown

Billie Eilish is shaking up the music industry and doing it all on her own terms.

The "bad guy" star opened up about everything from her childhood and personal struggles to her rise to fame and life in the limelight during a candid interview for Vogue's March issue.

Eilish broke into the industry at a young age. According to the magazine, she wrote her first song on the ukulele at age 7. She then learned how to play the piano and the guitar from watching YouTube videos. When she was 13 years old, she was singing her breakout hit "Ocean Eyes."

By age 18, she had won five Grammys and had become the first female artist to sweep all four of the major categories in one night.

"That s--t was f--king crazy," Eilish said about the history-making moment. "If anything it's an exciting thing for the kids who make music in their bedroom. We're making progress, I think, in that place—kids who don't have enough money to use studios."