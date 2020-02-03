You'll Bend the Knee to Maisie Williams After Hearing Her Sing "Let It Go" in This Super Bowl Commercial

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 6:17 AM
It's been eight months since Game of Thrones ended. So, many fans were excited to see Maisie Williams reappear on their TV screens during a 2020 Super Bowl commercial.
Instead of issuing a warning that winter is coming, the Arya Stark star sang about how the cold never bothered her anyway.
That's right! The 22-year-old actress sang the Frozen favorite "Let It Go" for Audi's Big Game ad. The one-minute spot showed the celebrity sitting in her car and observing the pollution and waste on a hot day. But instead of letting the stress get to her, she let go of the past and drove off to a "more sustainable future" in her electric Audi e-tron Sportback.
According to Abbey Road Studios, Williams recorded the track along with a 58-piece orchestra. After seeing the spot, many of Williams' fans took to Twitter to sing her praises.
"Girl is there anything you can't do??" one fan tweeted.
"Could @Maisie_Williams be more awesome?" added another.
She even received a little love from Frozen: The Musical.
"Let it go, @Maisie_Williams!!!" the Broadway production's official Twitter account tweeted. "(We love this)."
Others couldn't help but draw a connection to the HBO hit.
"I seriously just got the joke. @Maisie_Williams @audi The cold never bothered me any way. Duh," one fan tweeted.
Watch the video to hear her sing.
