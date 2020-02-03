Go Inside the Star-Studded Super Bowl 2020 Parties

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 5:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Congratulations are in order for the Kansas City Chiefs!

The Missouri-based team beat the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday with a final score of 31 to 20. Considering this was the team's first Super Bowl victory in 50 years, their players and their fans were ready to celebrate.

Although, there was plenty of merriment off the field, too. In fact, the parties kicked off well before the Big Game. Jennifer Lopez, for instance, hosted a swanky soirée with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez the day before she took the stage for an epic Super Bowl Halftime Show with Shakira. Jay-Z, Post Malone, Kevin Hart, Emily Ratajkowski and more stars also attended Fanatics' party over the weekend. In addition, Lady Gaga, Cardi B Demi Lovato, Dan + Shay, Halsey and more stars performed at a number of pre-game events.

Want to see photos from all of the big game bashes?

Photos

Super Bowl 2020: Star Sightings

Check out the gallery below.

Meek Mill, Jay-Z, Yo Gotti, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Fanatics Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics

Meek Mill, Jay-Z & Yo Gotti

The stars paid tribute to Kobe Bryant at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday.

Emily Ratajkowski, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics

Emily Ratajkowski

The model stunned at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday.

Kevin Hart, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics

Kevin Hart

The comedian kicked off Super Bowl weekend at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday.

Article continues below

Post Malone, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics

Post Malone

The six-time Grammy nominee flashed the peace sign at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday.

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Diddy and DJ Khaled

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MCM

Diddy & DJ Khaled

The rapper and the DJ looked sharp at the  MCM x Rolling Pre-Super Bowl Event on Sunday.

Ciara, 2020 Super Bowl, Rolling Stone Party

Michele Eve Sandberg/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock

Ciara

Ciara took the stage at the Rolling Stone party on Sunday. Of course, she proudly wore her husband, Russell Wilson's, jersey number.

Article continues below

Paris Hilton, 2020 Super Bowl, Rolling Stone Party

Michele Eve Sandberg/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton

The heiress and DJ got behind the booth at the Rolling Stone party.

Keegan-Michael Key, Elisa Key, Jon Hamm, 2020 Super Bowl, Party

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for AT&T

Keegan-Michael Key, Elisa Key, Jon Hamm

It was date night for the Keys! Hamm joined them for a quick snap at AT&T TV Super Saturday Night.

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Jamie Foxx

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T

Jamie Foxx

The actor suited up for AT&T TV Super Saturday Night.

Article continues below

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T

Christian McCaffrey & Olivia Culpo

The football player and the former Miss Universe turned heads at AT&T TV Super Saturday Night.

Karamo Brown, Nathalie Emmanuel, 2020 Super Bowl, Party

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for AT&T

Karamo Brown & Nathalie Emmanuel

The Queer Eye star and the Game of Thrones actress posed for a pic at AT&T TV Super Saturday Night.

Charles Melton, Keegan-Michael Key, 2020 Super Bowl, Party

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for AT&T

Charles Melton & Keegan-Michael Key

The Riverdale actor and the Key & Peele star were all smiles at AT&T TV Super Saturday Night.

Article continues below

Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, 2020 Super Bowl, Party Pics

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AT&T

Jeremy Renner & Paul Rudd

The Avengers stars joined forces for AT&T TV Super Saturday Night.

Adriana Lima, Karrueche Tran, Victor Cruz, 2020 Super Bowl, Party Pics

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for AT&T

Adriana Lima, Karrueche Tran, Victor Cruz

Talk about a stylish trio! Lima, Tran and E! News' Cruz brought their fashion A-game to AT&T TV Super Saturday Night.

Lady Gaga, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for AT&T

Lady Gaga

Mother Monster gave a high-flying performance at AT&T TV Super Saturday Night.

Article continues below

Halsey, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Halsey

The singer rocked the stage at BUDX Miami by Budweiser on Sunday.

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Dan Smyers, Demi Lovato and Shay Mooney

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Dan + Shay & Demi Lovato

The dynamic duo and the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer performed onstage at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Saturday.

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Cardi B

worldredeye.com

Cardi B

The rapper performed at LIV Big Game Weekend on Thursday.

 

Article continues below

E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ 2020 Super Bowl , Super Bowl , Parties , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.