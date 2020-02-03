Super Bowl 2020: This Tired Fan Hilariously Slept Right Through the Game

What better time to catch some Z's than during the 2020 Super Bowl, right?

On Sunday, one fan went viral for falling asleep at the big game. Thankfully, this moment was captured by Sporting News Deputy Editor Karisa Maxwell, whose tweet turned "#SuperBowlSleeper" into a trending topic on Twitter. In her video from inside the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the snoozer can be seen sitting in his chair and leaning against the stadium wall as the game begins. To make the moment even better, he is noticeably the only person in his section that is seated and doesn't seem fazed by the excitement of the game.

"Somehow, this man is sleeping through the #SuperBowl," she wrote. "We're still on in the first quarter."

Minutes after her first tweet, Maxwell offered an update on the napping fan and things escalated pretty quickly. "He just woke up … oh, no should I tell him?" she tweeted after her post had gone viral. "Oh no… His friend is currently showing him the video," she said in another tweet. "The whole section knows. WHAT DO I DO?!"