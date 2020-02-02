Super Bowl Fans Are Comparing Demi Lovato's National Anthem Performance to Whitney Houston's

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images, Elsa/Getty Images
by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 4:50 PM
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images, Elsa/Getty Images
High praise!
On Sunday night, Demi Lovato kicked off the 2020 Super Bowl by treating fans to a spectacular performance of the National Anthem. While most musicians attempt to make the classic patriotic song there own, Lovato went a step above the rest and really owned her moment in the spotlight. So much so, that fans are taking to the internet saying that her rendition may be a tie with late singer Whitney Houston.
Houston's 1991 performance is widely considered to be one of the best National Anthem renditions of all time. Any top ten list in the world decidedly points to Houston as the gold star standard when it comes to how high the bar is set for one of the biggest night's in sports every year. So, is it possible that at just 27-years-old, Lovato's performance is could have been history making for the musician? The fans sure seem to think so.
Soon after Lovato left the field, the internet exploded with comparisons between she and Houston.
"Best rendition of that since Whitney Houston did it. Love Demi Lovato," one excited fan tweeted out. Another fan said it best, "I must say... Demi Lovato just made second best of all time behind Whitney Houston singing this damn anthem. I'm not arguing with nobody about it."
everyone saying demi lovato’s national anthem was the best since whitney houston. it’s what she deserves. pic.twitter.com/YAfIcnPeq3— mariam (@iownlovato) February 2, 2020
Best performance of a National Anthem:— Asher Greiner (@asher_greiner) February 2, 2020
1) Whitney Houston- 1991 Super Bowl
2) Demi Lovato- 2020 Super Bowl
1,926,793,738,373) Fergie- 2018 NBA All Star Game
Demi Lovato Super Bowl National Anthem second only to Whitney Houston’s for best all-time. Bravo.— Scotty Arms (@scottyarms) February 2, 2020
There is no doubt that this performance was a dream come true for Lovato. In fact, nearly 10 years ago, the singer tweeted out that this performance was a goal of hers. "One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl," the message read from Feb. 7, 2010. "Onnnee dayyy...." It looks like that day has finally arrived!
2020 is shaping up to be the year of Demi Lovato, and we're so here for it!
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?