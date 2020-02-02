Super Bowl Fans Are Comparing Demi Lovato's National Anthem Performance to Whitney Houston's

High praise!

On Sunday night, Demi Lovato kicked off the 2020 Super Bowl by treating fans to a spectacular performance of the National Anthem. While most musicians attempt to make the classic patriotic song there own, Lovato went a step above the rest and really owned her moment in the spotlight. So much so, that fans are taking to the internet saying that her rendition may be a tie with late singer Whitney Houston.

Houston's 1991 performance is widely considered to be one of the best National Anthem renditions of all time. Any top ten list in the world decidedly points to Houston as the gold star standard when it comes to how high the bar is set for one of the biggest night's in sports every year. So, is it possible that at just 27-years-old, Lovato's performance is could have been history making for the musician? The fans sure seem to think so.

Soon after Lovato left the field, the internet exploded with comparisons between she and Houston.