Jennifer Lopez Gives Shakira a Pep Talk Before 2020 Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez has shared some heartwarming words for Shakira, who will co-headline the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show with her.

Hours before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Miami on Sunday, J.Lo posted on her Instagram page a photo of her and the Colombian pop star hugging.

"So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira!" Lopez wrote. "Let's show the world what two little Latin girls can do. #LetsGetLoud #GirlPower #SuperBowlLIV #SBLIV."

Talk about a pep talk!

This will mark the first collaboration between the two singers, who have been rehearsing for the big show for the last few months. Lopez has said that she and Shakira will perform individual sets and also share the stage simultaneously, and that they will sing in both English and Spanish.

"It's in Miami and we're both Latin artists," J.Lo said on CBS This Morning in December. "We bring that flavor."