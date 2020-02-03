Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin Reveal Their Valentine's Day Jewelry Picks

Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Kendra Scott
by Emily Spain | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020
Single, dating or engaged? Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin have you covered for Valentine's Day!
The Bachelor Nation stars will be on the road this month as they travel across the country to host The Bachelor Live on Stage. But before embarking on their rose-filled journey, they partnered with Kendra Scott to host an event benefiting WomenOne.
During the event at Kendra Scott's Soho location, Ben and Becca shared their favorite jewelry picks.
For Becca, who is engaged to her Bachelorette season pick Garrett Yrigoyen, one of her favorite Kendra Scott pieces is the Diamond Letter Pendant necklace. "I think the diamond letter necklace would make an awesome gift for someone (hint hint to all the men out there)," she shared.
Scroll down to check out more picks from Ben and Becca that will pair well with any rose this Valentine's Day!
Your Valentine will look at this necklace like Ben looks at chicken strips.
Becca recommended this ring to add the perfect amount of sparkle to any outfit.
BRB! Buying these edgy and chic earrings Ben recommended.
Don't sleep on Becca's hints because this piece is bound to make jaws drop on Valentine's Day.
Ben knows a thing or two about picking rings. We totally trust his recommendation for this Kendra Scott ring.
If you follow Becca on Instagram, you know she has amazing everyday style. These earrings are perfect for day and night! "These earrings are timeless, and a piece that could be worn with so many different things," she shared.
We're giving our final rose to these Ben-approved hoops!
Becca suggested gifting this piece of serious arm candy to your Valentine.
