See Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and More Stars Take Over Miami for Super Bowl 2020

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 3:13 PM
Bienvenidos a Miami!
Super Bowl LIV is officially here and Hollywood's biggest stars have flocked to the 305 for all the festivities. Between the parties, performances and—oh, yeah—that little 'ol football game, E! News is tracking down all the celebrities as they cheer on the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs on to Super Bowl victory.
And with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira teaming up for the halftime show, expect the unexpected. One thing sports fanatics can look forward to is a tribute to Kobe Bryant, who tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash just days ago.
J.Lo and Shakira said at a press conference that they're hoping to "spread love and kindness and bring everybody together." Shakira explained, "I think we will all be remembering Kobe on Sunday. We'll be celebrating life, and celebrating diversity in this country."
Check out all the star sightings from the 2020 Super Bowl weekend below:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Pandora
Blame it on their juice! The performers team up at the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Before singing the national anthem on Super Bowl Sunday, the pop star sits down with Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM show.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Sports Illustrated models, assemble!
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The actor attends "The Road to F9" Global Fan Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park in Miami.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
The retired NFL star and his model girlfriend appear alongside the radio personality during Day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV.
Prince Williams/Wireimage
The rappers party at "The Big Game Weekend" at Karu & Y.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Mia Toretto has arrived.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Your Super Bowl halftime performers, everyone!
worldredeye.com
They call her Cardi Bardi! The hip-hop superstar performs at LIV nightclub as part of "The Big Game Weekend."
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
The veteran TV journalist will appear in a space-themed Super Bowl ad for Olay.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Mr. 305!
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Fresh off his incredible Grammys performance, the rapper hits up Super Bowl weekend.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The "See You Again" singer steps out for the F9 event.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The actress is set to reprise her role when F9 hits theaters in 2022. But first, the Super Bowl!
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
The comedian helps kick off Super Bowl weekend at SiriusXM's studios.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Universal Pictures
A Fast & Furious legend, now and always.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The rapper is all smiles.
She's back! The MC and her hubby make a rare public appearance to kick off Super Bowl weekend at Mr. Jones nightclub in Miami.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The Puerto Rican trap star is ready to get lit.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
This is so Cardi's color.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The F9 actor goes for a monochromatic vibe.
