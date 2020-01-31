How Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Biermann Grew Up Right in Front of Our Eyes

Brielle Biermann loves to keep her looks fresh!

Ever since Kim Zolciak-Biermann appeared on season one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta back in 2008, fans have witnessed her daughters go from young school girls to full-on stars.

In fact, Kim's eldest daughter has managed to secure 1.3 million Instagram followers and keep fans entertained as she documents her life on and off camera.

As Bravo viewers watched Brielle grow up, they've witnessed the reality star change up her style on multiple occasions. And throughout all the hair changes and dissolved lips, the Don't Be Tardy star has always been an open book.

It certainly was the case this week when Brielle decided to change her hair color. "Brunette Brielle is completely different than Blonde Brielle," she wrote on Instagram while giving credit where credit is due to hairstylist Chrissy Rasmussen. The latest look got us thinking of Brielle's journey in the spotlight that included more than a few fresh styles.