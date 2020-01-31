How Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Biermann Grew Up Right in Front of Our Eyes

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 1:13 PM
Brielle Biermann loves to keep her looks fresh!
Ever since Kim Zolciak-Biermann appeared on season one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta back in 2008, fans have witnessed her daughters go from young school girls to full-on stars.
In fact, Kim's eldest daughter has managed to secure 1.3 million Instagram followers and keep fans entertained as she documents her life on and off camera.
As Bravo viewers watched Brielle grow up, they've witnessed the reality star change up her style on multiple occasions. And throughout all the hair changes and dissolved lips, the Don't Be Tardy star has always been an open book.
It certainly was the case this week when Brielle decided to change her hair color. "Brunette Brielle is completely different than Blonde Brielle," she wrote on Instagram while giving credit where credit is due to hairstylist Chrissy Rasmussen. The latest look got us thinking of Brielle's journey in the spotlight that included more than a few fresh styles.
After all, her Instagram profile states she is "fresher than a mf peppermint."
Take a trip down memory lane at her ever-changing looks in our gallery below.
Rewind to 2011 when Brielle and Ariana Biermann attended Reginae Carter's 13th birthday party with Kim Zolciak at The Callanwolde Mansion.
Back in 2014, Brielle scored an invite to Reginae's "All White" Sweet 16 birthday party at Summerour Studio.
Twinning! If there was any doubt Brielle looked like her mom, look no further than their appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
When it was time to celebrate Kim's 38th birthday, Brielle was right by her mom's side.
This is what 21 looks like!
With help from Board Certified Dr. Thuy Doan, Brielle documented her lip procedure.
"Dissolved my lips yesterday...gonna look like 18 year old Brielle again soon," she shared on Instagram Stories before kicking off 2020.
"Brunette Brielle is completely different than Blonde Brielle," the Don't Be Tardy shared on Instagram after getting her hair done by Chrissy Rasmussen.
