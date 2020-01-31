Maggie Rogers' $1.29 Million L.A. Home Is So Cozy and Chic: Go Inside

Maggie Rogers is living her best life.

From rising on the music charts to securing a Best New Artist Grammy nomination, the 25-year-old singer has experienced several major moments over the past year. She even bought a new house.

That's right! The "Heard It in a Past Life" star is the proud owner of a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Los Angeles. According to the listing, the home was purchased in October 2019 for $1.29 million.

The picturesque pad is 1,034 square feet and overflowing with charm. From the hardwood floors to the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, there's plenty of character. The cozy, white kitchen also offers the perfect place to cook delicious meals, and the serene bathroom's giant tub is a tranquil spot to get squeaky clean.

Of course, the real retreat is the outdoor oasis. From the views of the rolling hills to gorgeous greenery, there's something for everyone to enjoy.