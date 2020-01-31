Jason Momoa Is Shirtless and Soapy In New Super Bowl Teaser

In case you needed a reason to watch the big game on Sunday!

Aquaman star Jason Momoa released a teaser for his new Super Bowl Sunday ad, and let's just say, things get a little bit soapy! The star took to Instagram to showcase a clip of him for one of the Super Bowl ads on Sunday, and the action star is showcasing a little bit of his funny side.

In the short spot for Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans, the star spends most of the time pumping himself up and relaxing in a nice, warm bubble bath with his dog by his side. He also gets all soapy in the bath and gives himself a pep talk in a mirror with a cute pink brush. As if he needs any extra motivation to be Jason freaking Momoa!

"Been an epic week but we're just getting started," he posted alongside the short video. "Can't wait for everyone to see me #getcomfortable on Sunday ALOHA J."