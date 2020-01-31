Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Lyssa Chapman Arrested for Alleged Harassment

Dog the Bounty Hunter's daughter has found herself in a legal situation.

Honolulu Police confirm to E! News that Lyssa Chapman was arrested for alleged harassment and resisting arrest Thursday night just before 10 p.m. local time.

While details surrounding the arrest are scarce, we're told the legal situation occurred in the Kaneohe area of Hawaii at her home. Lyssa has since bailed out.

Hours before her arrest, Lyssa shared some cryptic messages on Twitter such as "sipping tea" and a photo of a woman with the message, "I tried to follow my dreams but now I have multiple restraining orders."

She also shared a quote from Tupac that read, "Just because you lost me as a friend doesn't mean you gained me as an enemy. I'm bigger than that. I still wanna see you eat, just not at my table."

While it's unclear who Lyssa allegedly harassed before her arrest, the famous daughter of Dog has recently made some headlines.