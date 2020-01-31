Shannon Beador's Ex-Husband David Is Engaged to Lesley Cook

Lesley Cook/Instagram
by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 9:53 AM
Lesley Cook/Instagram
Love is in the air behind the gates of Orange County.
Real Housewives of Orange County star David Beador is engaged to his girlfriend Lesley Cook.
"Looking forward to eternity with my love," the mother of two shared on her private Instagram when showing off her ring at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. "I LOVE YOU LOVE!!!"
According to Lesley's Instagram Stories, the pair headed to Miami Thursday evening to celebrate Super Bowl 2020. And while having two tickets to the big game on Sunday is special, getting a giant ring is even better.
"Blessed to have David in our lives. I appreciate all he does for us and everyone around him," Lesley shared with E! News. "Looking forward to a bright future with my fiancé. It's a dream come true for me."
The couple first started dating in early 2018 after David and Shannon Beador called it quits after 17 years of marriage. They would finalize their divorce in April 2019. When asked about David's girlfriend in the summer of 2018, Shannon said she didn't know much about her.
"I haven't met her. And, you know, it doesn't matter, I'm fine with it, I'm fine with it," Shannon shared on Daily Pop with Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart. "He can make his own decisions and we're gonna go our separate ways."
"I'm be honest with you, I stayed home for the first six months [post-breakup]," she continued. "I wanted to kind of reflect and go through the pain and it wasn't fun. It was lonely. But I wanted to emerge saying, 'I can stand on my own two feet, whether I find a partner in the future or not.' And so, I do feel really comfortable with that."
For now, Shannon has moved on with boyfriend John Hanssen who hasn't made an appearance on Real Housewives of Orange County—yet.
As for Shannon's reaction to the engagement, she's staying quiet for now. But as Bravo fans know, you have to watch what happens!
Congratulations to David and Lesley on their big news!
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
—Reporting by Beth Sobol
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?