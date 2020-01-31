How Lil Wayne's New Music Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Lil Wayne is honoring Kobe Bryant in the most special way.

On Friday, the "A Milli" rapper released his latest studio album Funeral and paid tribute to the fallen athlete, who passed away on Sunday in a fatal helicopter crash, with his song "Bing James" featuring Jay Rock.

For the track's outro, the Lakers superfan left a 24-second-long silence to honor the NBA superstar's number when he played for the L.A. Lakers. In addition to the moment of silence, Lil Wayne's lyrics also reference his favorite basketball team by calling out their signature uniform colors: "Yellow pill, purple drank."

This isn't the only way the "6 Foot 7 Foot" rapper has honored Kobe. Once news of the legendary basketball player's passing broke, Lil Wayne took to Instagram to pay tribute. Sharing a throwback picture of himself and Kobe giving each other a fist bump, the rapper wrote, "Forever love. 824."