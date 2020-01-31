Kobe Bryant's Family Slams Inaccurate Reports Following Fatal Helicopter Crash

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 7:32 AM
Kobe Bryant's rep and family are not happy with some of the press following his fatal helicopter crash, which continues to generate headlines worldwide.
The retired Los Angeles Lakers star and NBA icon died at age 41 in Sunday's accident in Calabasas, California, which also claimed the lives of his and wife Vanessa Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other people, including two other teenage girls of the same age.
"We are disappointed in some media's broad use of unnamed sources and blind quotes, and remind everyone that the Bryant family will speak on our own behalf when appropriate," Molly Carter, president of Kobe Inc., said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times on Thursday. "To this point, no one has been authorized to speak on behalf of the family regarding any personal details surrounding Sunday's tragedy, including stories related to the family's previous air travel decisions."
"We ask members of the media for respect and responsible judgment during this difficult time," Carter added. "These inaccurate reports only add unnecessary pain to a grieving family."
Kobe and Gianna are survived by Vanessa and the couple's other daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and 7-month-old Capri.
Paul Bereswill/Getty Images
Kobe's wife broke her silence about the tragedy on Wednesday.
"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time," Vanessa wrote on Instagram, alongside a family photo. "Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe—the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna—a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri."
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?