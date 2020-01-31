Law and Order: SVU Killed Off a Character Very Close to Olivia Benson

Olivia Benson isn't having a good year. Mariska Hargitay's Law & Order: SVU character finally became captain, but from there it's been a rough go. She lost her brother, and in the Thursday, Jan. 30 episode she learned her ex-boyfriend Ed Tucker (Robert John Burke) was retiring…and dying.

And then later, well, spoiler alert: He died.

Following a party crasher's suicide note video leveled rape allegations and a police cover up, Benson and the squad went into investigation mode. Tucker said he didn't remember Rachel Wilson (Holly Robinson Peete), not because he was covering up for his partner, the offender, but because of the cancer. He fessed up to Benson about his health after the investigation turned up evidence.