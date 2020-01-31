Brielle Biermann Says She’s a "Completely Different" Person After Another Dramatic Transformation

Brielle Biermann has gone to the dark side.

These days, the Don't Be Tardy star is rocking a much darker ‘do. Known for her platinum blond locks, the 22-year-old, who is the daughter of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, recently showed off her new brunette hair on Instagram.

"Brunette Brielle is completely different than Blonde Brielle," she captioned her selfie, where her new caramel strands are on full display. The Bravo star's hair transformation has been a month in the making, and she has been graciously documenting her progress for her 1.3 million followers.

Back in December 2019, Brielle shared a mirror selfie after deciding to change up her look. "Hot girl like Arizona I LOVE U @hairby_chrissy," she captioned her post. At the time, she kept the hairs framing her face blond, but has since toned them down for a more darker honey shade that she dubbed "Milk chocolate souflé."