Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are ''Hoping'' to Spend Their Summer in Los Angeles

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Jan. 30, 2020 4:43 PM

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Next stop? Hollywood! 

A source tells E! News that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in the early stages of planning a possible relocation to Los Angeles for the summer. We're told the couple is "hoping" to spend at least a portion of the summer months in Meghan's native city after settling in Canada, where they are currently residing since separating from the British royal family earlier this month.

"They have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it's logistically possible," the insider reveals. 

Adds the source, "They've reached out to people in L.A. and would like to assemble a team of locals."

Like any potential homeowner, the Duchess of Sussex has a growing list of non-negotiables for her perfect L.A. sanctuary. "Meghan would like to be able to do meetings at the house and also be able to host friends and entertain. Those are two things that are important to her," the source remarks. 

The former actress, whose mother Doria Ragland lives in L.A., "is hoping to find something that will fit their needs," the insider shares. 

Meghan and Harry's controversial decision to step away from their royal duties was highlighted by ABC News in a television special that aired this week. Several of Harry's closest friends were featured in the documentary, titled Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and the Crown.

Polo star Nacho Figueras said he spoke to Harry just a few days prior to giving the interview, sharing, "He's being a father. This is a guy who is trying to protect his cub and his lioness from whatever it takes. He has suffered a lot from all of the things that have happened to him. He suffers a lot from people judging him."

Meghan and Harry have previously said they plan to split their time between the U.K. and North America, so it's only fitting that they'd eventually make their way to the City of Angels. 

E! News has reached out to Meghan and Harry's camp for comment. 

