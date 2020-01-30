Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are ''Hoping'' to Spend Their Summer in Los Angeles

Next stop? Hollywood!

A source tells E! News that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in the early stages of planning a possible relocation to Los Angeles for the summer. We're told the couple is "hoping" to spend at least a portion of the summer months in Meghan's native city after settling in Canada, where they are currently residing since separating from the British royal family earlier this month.

"They have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it's logistically possible," the insider reveals.

Adds the source, "They've reached out to people in L.A. and would like to assemble a team of locals."

Like any potential homeowner, the Duchess of Sussex has a growing list of non-negotiables for her perfect L.A. sanctuary. "Meghan would like to be able to do meetings at the house and also be able to host friends and entertain. Those are two things that are important to her," the source remarks.