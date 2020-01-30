Elizabeth Warren's Dog Hits the Campaign Trail in Her Place as Impeachment Trial Continues

It's a tough job, but someone's gotta do it!

Senator Elizabeth Warren was busy this week fulfilling her duties for the country and couldn't hit the campaign trail in Iowa on Wednesday, but luckily she had a furry friend available to help her make the rounds. The event was supposed to be a meet and greet with her husband Bruce Mann, but it was her golden retriever Bailey Warren who got the most pictures taken from excited supporters. Many of who were clearly mesmerized by the adorable dog!

Warren couldn't make the event herself on Wednesday, as she is currently off the campaign trail and in Washington for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. "As you can see, it is all paws on deck," her husband told supporters according to the Washington Post. "While Elizabeth is doing her constitutional duty in Washington, she has a lot of people, and a couple of dogs, standing in for her."