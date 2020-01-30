Elizabeth Warren's Dog Hits the Campaign Trail in Her Place as Impeachment Trial Continues

Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Jan. 30, 2020 1:59 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
It's a tough job, but someone's gotta do it!
Senator Elizabeth Warren was busy this week fulfilling her duties for the country and couldn't hit the campaign trail in Iowa on Wednesday, but luckily she had a furry friend available to help her make the rounds. The event was supposed to be a meet and greet with her husband Bruce Mann, but it was her golden retriever Bailey Warren who got the most pictures taken from excited supporters. Many of who were clearly mesmerized by the adorable dog!
Warren couldn't make the event herself on Wednesday, as she is currently off the campaign trail and in Washington for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. "As you can see, it is all paws on deck," her husband told supporters according to the Washington Post. "While Elizabeth is doing her constitutional duty in Washington, she has a lot of people, and a couple of dogs, standing in for her."
Bruce also joked about how the dog just might be his family's good luck charm. "Within 24 hours, the Des Moines Register had endorsed Elizabeth," he said. "You be the judge: correlation or causation. But I think Bailey is a natural closer."
As for the fans who were pumped to pet the dog, Bruce shared that Bailey was even more excited to be there. ""Bailey is happy to be here," he stated. "Of course, Bailey is happy to be everywhere, as long as there are people who are willing to pet him. But he particularly likes cold weather and snow, so he is really happy."
We can't wait to see more of Bailey on the campaign trail!
E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?