Meet the Mom Who Looks Practically Identical to Meghan Markle

If anyone's looking to book a Meghan Markle lookalike, then this mom has you covered.

This week Akeisha Land had people doing double-takes when her picture with her daughter, Greyson, popped up on their Instagram feeds a few days ago. Immediately after, the mother-of-two noticed the account was flooded with comments on how she looks eerily similar to the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. From her head to her toes, Akeisha could basically be the Duchess' twin, which had everyone flocking to see the picture.

This came as a shock to Akeisha since Greyson's account, which is run and monitored by Akeisha, is typically just photos of cute toddler outfits and other family moments.

But with the recent revelation, the mother-of-two says she can see herself stepping into the spotlight. She tells E! News about her potential future as a body double and more in our interview below!