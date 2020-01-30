Justin Bieber's New Tattoo May Be His Most Symbolic Yet

Another tattoo for Justin Bieber? Never say never!

It's no secret that the "Baby" singer has a wide collection of tattoos spread throughout his body. But while stepping out in Los Angeles this week, the artist got fans talking with a brand-new ink job.

In pictures obtained by E! News, the pop star showed off a laurel wreath tattoo on his collarbone when arriving to the Dog Pound gym.

Fans also got another view of the new ink job on Instagram when he posted a selfie. "MY STASH MY LIFE DEAL WITH IT HAHA," he shared online.

So what could the tattoo possibly mean? In all fairness, Justin hasn't addressed the specific meaning. The laurel wreath, however, has been a symbol of triumph and mobility tracing back to Greek mythology. There also could be a religious meaning with many viewing the wreath as a symbol of God's victory and power.