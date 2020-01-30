Jessica Simpson Doesn't Think Ex John Mayer Will Be "Shocked" By Her Memoir

While Jessica Simpson did not tell John Mayer in advance that she would be discussing their past relationship in a memoir, she does not think he will be shocked by what she said.

The 39-year-old singer and fashion designer and the 42-year-old musician's on-again, off-again romance finally ended for good in 2007 after almost a year. In Open Book, Simpson says Mayer repeatedly told her "he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally." She also details her past drinking problem and says she was constantly worried she "wasn't smart enough" for him, adding, "My anxiety would spike and I would pour another drink. It was the start of me relying on alcohol to mask my nerves."

"I don't think he'll be shocked [by the book]," Simpson told the New York Times in an interview posted on Wednesday. "He knows these stories."

When asked how she would react if Mayer tries to use this spotlight to his advantage, she told the newspaper, "I don't care."

Mayer has not commented on her memoir.