Meet Katie Sowers, the First Woman to Coach in a Super Bowl

After trailblazing her way to become the NFL's first openly gay coach in 2017, Katie Sowers is about to make history again.

As the San Francisco 49ers' offensive assistant coach, the 33-year-old is now the first openly gay and female coach to lead the team to a Super Bowl. She'll be on the sidelines this Sunday as the 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs, which coincidentally is Sowers' home state team. But before breaking down barriers in the predominantly male, outwardly straight NFL organization, Sowers overcame adversity on and off the field.

Here's a glimpse into her journey to the nation's premiere sporting event.

On Her Lifelong Love of Football: Born three hours outside Kansas City, Katie and her twin sister Liz Sowers (also a football player) were introduced to sports at an early age. Their father coached basketball at a local college, and the Sowers girls' earliest memories involve backyard games with neighborhood boys. Her early passion for the game is actually featured in Microsoft's Super Bowl ad, which shows Sowers reading childhood journal entries.