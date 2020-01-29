Nikki Bella Rubs Her Baby Bump in First Outing Since Announcing Pregnancy

Baby on board!

Nikki Bella absolutely stunned the world when she revealed that she was not only pregnant, but also that her twin sister Brie Bella was pregnant too. Now, the mama-to-be has made her first public appearance with her growing little bump. Nikki was seen out and about without her new baby bump fully on display for the world to see.

The 36-year-old retired wrestler looked like she was glowing, and we can't blame her. She announced the news on Instagram that she and new fiancé and former Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvinstev are about to be parents. Artem kept his excited post short and sweet simply writing, "I'm going to be a dad!" He also shared a sweet picture of the Ultrasound as well.

Luckily for fans, Brie and Nikki documented their pregnancy reveal for the newest season of Total Bellas premiering this spring. Nikki and Artem's engagement which happened in November will also take place on their show. The two shared the news with fans at the start of the year. Looks like they wasted no time starting their little family together.