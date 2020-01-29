Bill Gates’ Daughter Jennifer Is Engaged! See Her Massive Diamond Ring

We hear wedding bells!

Congratulations are in order for Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer Gates and her brand new fiancé Nayel Nassar. The pair announced on Wednesday that Nassar popped the question and gates said yes! Gates, 23, and Nassar, an equestrian athlete, couldn't be more pumped about their engagement. They both took to Instagram to show off the gorgeous diamond sparkler and share news with fans.

"Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions," she wrote alongside a picture of her stunned reaction. "I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over. AHHH!!!"

Nassar couldn't help but echo the same sentiments as his wife to be via his account as well.